Another busy week finishing up with beans. They were dusty and dirty. Yields were pretty good. Moving back to corn. We didn't get any rain this week and it is very dry. I hoped that we would get some of the rains from the hurricanes but nothing yet. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
