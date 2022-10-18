 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022: Combine breakdown frustrates

Combine broke down. Very frustrating losing so much time. Since we broke down, it was a good time to plant wheat. Tuesday we had a shower and got and got 0.3 inches Wednesday. I had some issues with the planter. We have grown 15-inch wheat since 2019. We got a 16 and a 38 to air flow on, planted a 20 and a 25 with 15-inch rows. We cut the last field for it Sunday after got we got the combine back. We haven’t tested any corn. We have 80% of the bean ground disked. I ripped some bean stubble Saturday morning. I ran 12 acres that we won't apply NH3 on this fall; the other 15 I left levelers down to gas NH3 behind. We do nh3 here always has been our best corn.

