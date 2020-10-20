Well, we have finished 2020 harvest! Everything seemed to go smooth with no major breakdowns. The last corn that we harvested was coming out of the field was around 16.5% moisture, which is better than normal for this time of year. As I drive around, most of the bean fields are out, but there still appears to be a lot of corn to go in our area. They are calling for rain Sunday (Oct. 18), so that may slow things down a bit. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
