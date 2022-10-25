 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022: Dryness makes harvesting 'scary'

We finished beans Monday, Oct. 17 at about 9 p.m. and got started on milo the following day. We found a trucker to haul it away for us. We lacked a few acres getting the 71 acres finished, but got it all the next morning and was picking corn by 1:30. We got everything flushed out of the milo and began putting corn in bins. Milo yielded 142 bushels dry. I was very happy. I entered a yield contest and will know in December how we did. At last count Saturday, we need eight days if we could do 50 acres a day to be done harvesting. They’re calling for 1 to 3 inches of rain starting Tuesday. A shower wouldn’t hurt a bit. It’s very windy, and harvesting is scary because it is so dry.

