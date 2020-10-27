We finished up just in time to beat all the rain. We had reports around our area from 2 inches to as much as 5 inches in some parts. Even though that was a lot of rainfall, it was soaked up quickly by the dry dirt. Two days after that I saw corn being shelled. It was a little muddy in spots and one could see tracks, but overall it was still better than years past when we had to deal with mud all harvest. I have seen a few double-crop bean fields left in our area and still several acres of corn out as well. Thursday, Oct. 22, was the busiest day of harvest for our local elevator; the 82-degree day got everyone out and going. Stay safe, everyone. 