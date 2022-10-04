Oct. 3, 2022: Corn doing surprisingly well

People are also reading…
We started picking corn Monday (Sept. 26). Corn has been doing very well — it surprised me. We have hauled all the corn out to a processor who pays on high test weight. All but one load was above 59 and the best was 61.4. Kernels look very nice and have good size. We started beans Thursday. They did well for the area. The driest spot we farmed this year was in the upper 60s. I’m still thinking hog manure from the corn crop might been a great help. The field with the manure was 76. I think we will try to start planting wheat Monday or Tuesday. We have only 20 acres with beans off, but at least we got a start.