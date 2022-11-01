 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022: Good progress in cornfield

We made very good progress in the cornfield. We had an inch of rain one day — the first really rainy day in a while. We have 79 acres left as of Sunday evening (Oct. 30) and enough room for 3,000 bushels of corn. I hope to be done with harvest by Wednesday night and hope to get some more fall tillage done. I did disk 32 acres for corn on corn Saturday night, then did some point rows on a another farm that was chiseled last fall when it was clover after wheat. After Monday it is supposed to be warm. I’d like to get some NH3 on, but I need to rip for four days or so before I get that far. They’re calling for rain late in the week.

