Another steady week of harvesting for us. We switched over to beans and the moisture was around 10-11%. Yields are about 10 bushels per acre lower than we would like to see. We missed some rains later this summer that would have given them the boost they needed to get there. They are very dusty and dirty this year. We had rain Saturday late afternoon so it looks like we will be back on corn for a few days. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
