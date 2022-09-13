Sept. 12, 2022: Corn milk line receding

People are also reading…
We got 0.3 inches or rain over the weekend, and we’re having a very fall-like Monday. It is supposed to warm back up later in the week. We checked our first planted corn that was put in on May 2. The milk line is all gone. We did see maybe a speck of black layer. The first batch of beans planted in mid-May are turning well. It looks like the last week of September for them. The milk line on the rest of the corn is halfway down to 40%. The bean head will be ready to go Monday, then we’ll bring out the corn head and check it out. Since it is new, there won’t be much to do with it.