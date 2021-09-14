Sept. 13, 2021: Several good days ahead

 Skip to main content
Harvest is in full swing on our farm. Corn yields are very good, with moisture running in the 22 to 24 percentage range. If the temperatures stay in the upper 80s and low 90s, the corn will dry down quick. Bean yields are above average but not as good as last year. We had record yields on beans last year, so I didn’t expect that again this year. I still have fields with water damage to harvest. Hopefully they will not be too bad. Looks like we will have several good days ahead. We should be able to get over some acres if we don’t have any break downs. Hope everyone has a safe harvest.

