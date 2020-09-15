No rain this week for us. It’s getting dry. We could use a nice shower to settle the dust and help out some of those late beans. There are a few combines out cutting beans. Looks to be several fields starting to turn. The corn is drying down and I have heard reports of about 25% moisture for the early corn. Probably a couple weeks out for us. Stay safe, everyone.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy