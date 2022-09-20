Sept. 19, 2022: Corn heads ready to go

People are also reading…
No rain last week here, though they are calling for some for the early hours of Monday, Sept. 19. It will be hot until Thursday or so the way it looks, then a big cool-down again. Both heads are ready to go now. We are waiting on a part for the grain cart tarp that needed fixed. We’ll get the ripper out early this week. We will probably test 16 acres of May 2 corn and see what it tests Tuesday or Wednesday. I have until Friday to gain a 25-cent basis at a place nearby. I would love to get it dried and get it hauled up there by Friday before that ends. We will probably check some others as well to see how close they are. Beans will likely be cut the following week; they have changed a lot this past week, for sure.