Dry week for us with no rain. The grass in my yard is dry and starting to turn brown. I suppose it's good and bad this time of year. The dry weather continues to dry the corn down. It looks like we will be harvesting next week on the early corn. Moisture should be around 20% by then. Lots of the bean fields are turning and dropping leaves fast, so it will soon be time for bean cutting as well. Stay safe, everyone.