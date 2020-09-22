Dry week for us with no rain. The grass in my yard is dry and starting to turn brown. I suppose it's good and bad this time of year. The dry weather continues to dry the corn down. It looks like we will be harvesting next week on the early corn. Moisture should be around 20% by then. Lots of the bean fields are turning and dropping leaves fast, so it will soon be time for bean cutting as well. Stay safe, everyone.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
For Sale
Combines
$2,200
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy