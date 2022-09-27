Sept. 26, 2022: Not much harvesting in area

People are also reading…
We ended up with 1.3 inches early in the week and added a tenth Friday evening. Not much harvest activity here, though a few have started. We’re going to start on 16 acres close to home, open up one field for waterway work to be done, then move to some corn that had went down over a month ago. The plan is to get it picked up before it gets harder to get to. I will be calling the insurance agent to come look at it for extra harvest expense. A half-mile row is all leaning to the north, but just spots, not flat spots like some neighbors got. We’ll have beans late in the week. I would like to get 100 acres in one shot and not 75 and wait then cut the 36. I’ll know more by the next report