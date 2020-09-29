Harvest has begun for us. We started on corn and the moisture was around 18%. The corn we have been into looks good, with full ears with big kernels. We are hauling from field to bin, so not sure on test weight of what we have shelled. It is still very dry for us and hopefully we get a rain next week. The beans will be ready to cut next week so it looks like things are going to get busy around our area. Stay safe, everyone.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy