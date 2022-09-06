Sept. 5, 2022: Monday's rain biggest since planting

People are also reading…
We received 1.7 inches of rain Monday night through Tuesday morning. It was the biggest rain for us since planting. We finished August with 2.25 inches in six or seven rains. On one place on the farm we had 3.2 inches. We’re prepping more machinery and will try to get all of the roadsides mowed before Labor Day. I’m not sure some will be dried out enough in some places, though we took care of the wettest ones. Beans squatted some after the rain, but they’re starting to turn. Ears on the corn are turning yellow. We have not walked into our 116-day May 2 plant yet. We put two updates in our combine for green-stem beans and one to help the life on the rotor cone. It’s all waxed and the draper is backed into the shop.