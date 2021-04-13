 Skip to main content
April 12, 2021: Oats, wheat, cover crops looking good

We continued our dry and warm weather through mid-week. Just about everyone was in the fields with either tillage, planting, or fertilizer. We had light on- and- off rain between Thursday and Sunday amounting to about an inch over the four days. Those with oats, wheat, and cover crops in the ground are looking good. Quite a few in my area put in soybeans before the rain, and I heard of a few putting corn in closer to Kankakee and south. Saturday was the Benjamin Consignment Auction in Peotone and I think just about every farmer from Will and Kankakee counties was there for the first big ag-related event in over a year. 

