We lost a local farmer and good friend last week. A procession of 25 antique tractors passed through the cemetery to pay tribute. In the fields we have seen lots of activity: Corn was planted, anhydrous ammonia and dry fertilizer was applied. Mike and I worked on our new planter, filled in washes in our fields and sprayed Round-Up on wheat in a prevent plant field. We received 0.4 inches of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Upcoming week’s forecast is cold, maybe a little wet. Corn and soybean planting for most will start the third or fourth week of April, weather permitting.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy