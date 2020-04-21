Neighbors were out planting corn and soybeans last week. On Tuesday (April 14), we received an inch of snow and planting resumed that same afternoon. Thursday, we received 3 inches of wet snow which halted all field work for the rest of the week. Waiting now for warmer temperatures to begin spraying burndown on corn stalks and cover crops. That is our plan today (April 20) and to begin corn planting on Tuesday. We have put the sprayer and planter in the shop due to the cold night temperatures. Anxious to begin corn with the new planter. It will be good to have that first day to work the kinks out.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
