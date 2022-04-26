 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 25, 2022: Keeping fingers and toes crossed for planting weather

  • Updated

Farmers here in Will County are keeping all their fingers and toes crossed that this week will be the start of the planting season. Our farm received about a half inch of rain throughout last week, but I know some other farms had a little bit more. There are some low chances of showers, but hopefully we can miss those so the soil keeps drying up. The soil temperatures are finally starting to get where they need to be. If this is the week we have all been hoping for, I hope everyone has a safe and happy planting season.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News