April 25, 2022: Keeping fingers and toes crossed for planting weather

Farmers here in Will County are keeping all their fingers and toes crossed that this week will be the start of the planting season. Our farm received about a half inch of rain throughout last week, but I know some other farms had a little bit more. There are some low chances of showers, but hopefully we can miss those so the soil keeps drying up. The soil temperatures are finally starting to get where they need to be. If this is the week we have all been hoping for, I hope everyone has a safe and happy planting season.
Recently Listed