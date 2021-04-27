Our week started beautifully and ended beautifully, but in between it was a coaster. Monday was sunny and warm with many around the area working fields and planting despite the cold and snow forecast for mid-week. It snowed for a while on Tuesday but all melted by mid-afternoon. Thankfully, our location closer to Lake Michigan helped us avoid a freeze on Tuesday night and only experience a small freeze on Wednesday night. Many local farmers were back in the field by Thursday planting soybeans and a few planting corn. With higher temperatures in the forecast, everyone is back out in the field for tillage and planting.
April 26, 2021: It was a roller coaster week