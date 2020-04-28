Lots of activity for the week ending April 26. I believe there was a tractor doing tillage, sprayers, tiling, and planters as far as the eye could see. Many acres of corn and soybeans were seeded. Ground conditions were excellent, but we need a little more heat. Last year’s late planting and wet conditions still resonate on everyone’s mind — so with the good field conditions all are taking advantage. We received 1.3 inches of rain Friday night through Saturday so activity will be limited to equipment repair for the next few days. And for those wondering, the new planter is working quite well.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Real Estate For Sale
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy