As the first week of April comes to a close, I have seen some dry fertilizer applied and oats planted. We are getting machinery ready and doing the never-ending job of trimming tree lines and repairing tile. If we could miss the rain expected this week, there will be a lot more field activity. We have tried to have all our seed and chemicals delivered just in case the COVID-19 virus affects our retailers. Stay safe with social distancing in the weeks to come.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
