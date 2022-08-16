 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 15, 2022: Fungicide seems worth it

People are also reading…

Sunshine and mild temperatures is what we had this past week. We had our beans sprayed with fungicide just before the rain. It sure looks like they have grown a ton this week. It seems worth it that we spent the money on it this year. Corn was finally sprayed the end of last week — maybe a little later than we hoped for but still glad it's done for grain fill. There is a tiny bit of leaf disease, but nothing like last year. The rain we got eight days ago is gone and we sure would welcome another rain. The forecast for this week is sunny, 78 to 80 degrees, which is a "made to order" forecast for grain fill!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News