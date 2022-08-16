Aug. 15, 2022: Fungicide seems worth it

People are also reading…
Sunshine and mild temperatures is what we had this past week. We had our beans sprayed with fungicide just before the rain. It sure looks like they have grown a ton this week. It seems worth it that we spent the money on it this year. Corn was finally sprayed the end of last week — maybe a little later than we hoped for but still glad it's done for grain fill. There is a tiny bit of leaf disease, but nothing like last year. The rain we got eight days ago is gone and we sure would welcome another rain. The forecast for this week is sunny, 78 to 80 degrees, which is a "made to order" forecast for grain fill!