Aug. 22, 2022: 'Picture perfect week'

Picture perfect week here! Lots of sunshine and then the forecast had rain for Saturday, Aug. 20, which we ended up with a perfect 1 inch. We noticed only one or two rootworm beetles in our sticky traps last week that are set in the soybeans. It was tough to walk through them — they have gotten really tall and bushy within the last two weeks, and still blooming and setting pods. We are glad we spent the money on fungicide for the corn and beans. It seems since we sprayed there has been a heavy dew every morning. Everything looks decent so far but we still have a long way to go. Hopefully Mother Nature treats us nicely until it's in the bin.