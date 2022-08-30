Aug. 29, 2022: Beans tall, heavily-podded

People are also reading…
This past week had a ton of sunshine and cool nights, perfect for grain development. Our agronomist said this is adding test weight and kernel length. There are very few blooms on the beans now, but with last week’s rain, quite a few new small pods have appeared on top. Our beans are taller than they have been in past years — they sure seem to be podded pretty heavy, and it's a struggle to walk very far in them, but I am not complaining! The corn ears are getting chubbier by the day and we have rain in the forecast for this afternoon (Aug. 29).