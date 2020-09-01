The week ending Aug. 30 was a hot dry week here, as a result no rain to fill out the soybeans. They say the month for rain for corn is July, and August for soybeans. Neighbors started chopping corn for silage. Equipment for fall is checked and ready. We continue to work on tile in fields. Left you hanging on the quantity indicator of field corn referring to the quality of sweetcorn — in our situation the sweet corn was full eared and delicious. We did not receive moisture from Hurricane Laura. Still looking to the west for a rain cloud. Harvest with the current dry conditions will be right around the corner.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Custom Services
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy