For the week ending Aug. 9, cooler drier weather assisted crops to progress towards maturity. Double-crop soybeans have been post sprayed. We accomplished a conservation repair of a structure that was 40 years old. Weed control is still adequate but spots of tall water hemp appear every day. The Will County Threshermen’s Association Vintage Tractor Ride was held August 8 with 25 participants on a 54-mile ride through Will and Grundy counties. I rode our 1962 IHC 560 tractor on that beautiful day. We hope to catch some rain this week.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy