August 16, 2021: Record heat index in Peotone

We were hot and humid to start out the week. The weather station in my hometown of Peotone hit the highest heat index ever recorded in town at 123°F. We cooled off after some spotty showers moved through on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In our area, we are looking a little dry but not too terribly. Corn is looking good and soybeans continue to gain height while setting flowers. Hay never seems to stop, but the low humidity and light wind is perfect for baling. 

