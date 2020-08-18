For the week ending Aug. 16, we received 0.8 inches of rain. On Aug. 10 a devastating storm with high winds referred to as a derecho affected Midwest area farms which sustained crop and structural damage. Our prayers go out to all those affected. Nitrogen deficiencies are beginning to show in corn due to the heavy spring rains. Sweet corn yields are sometimes an indicator of field corn crop. We are beginning to pick sweet corn from our patches planted at the edge of our field corn on our farms this spring. Raccoons and coyotes have not found them yet. We continue to repair and prepare equipment for fall harvest. Our county fair has been canceled, for this week. It has been known if we receive a good rain during fair week produces a bountiful harvest of soybeans. Here is hoping for that rain.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
