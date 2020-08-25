We continued to ready equipment for the fall. Soybeans could use a rain. Yield checks on corn look promising. Looking forward to the arrival of our new strip till bar. Third cutting of hay has been made with very good quality. This week we will begin inspecting our grain bins and dryer for fall harvest. Two major storms are poised to make landfall in the gulf. This may bring some moisture to us in the Midwest for the crops. Our yards are quite dry and mowing has significantly dropped off.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
