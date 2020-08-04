In the week ending Aug. 2 we had a total of 0.3 of an inch of rain. We finished spraying fungicide and insecticide on soybeans and some herbicides on some tall water hemp weed escapes. The soybeans appreciated the drier week – improving crop health since they are not a fan of saturated soil. We continue to progress on our bin project. Sweet corn is not ripe yet for harvesting, but there seems to be plenty out there. Hopefully we can enjoy it before the raccoons do. Looking forward to the Will County Threshermen’s Vintage Tractor Ride Aug. 8. The double crop soybeans on wheat stubble benefitted from the moisture of the last couple of weeks. Most of these fields are ready for herbicide application.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
