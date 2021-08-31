August 30, 2021: A hot, humid week

Another hot and humid week. I’m ready for cooler weather. We were dry until Wednesday when most areas got around an inch in a storm in the evening. The Will County Fair was this week, so it is always hot and humid and raining at least one day. We had some showers pass through on Sunday as well. Corn that didn’t receive much rain since our soaker week at the end of June is burning up on the bottom. Could it be an early harvest? I guess we will find out in the coming weeks. Other than that, we will start chopping silage soon and continue to prepare harvest equipment.
