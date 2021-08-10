 Skip to main content
August 9, 2021: Beans continue to flourish

  • Updated

We had another nice break from the heat and humidity this week before it returned at the end of the week. We had spotty rain showers a couple of days this week that didn’t amount to much area-wide. A round of rain came through Sunday evening to most of northeast Illinois. Many continued with hay this week, and there are a few still working on oats and straw. Soybeans continue to flourish. However, I’ve noticed some weed pressure really start to come through on fields that were sprayed early. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

