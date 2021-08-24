We are getting dryer as the weeks progress. If things don’t change, I could see an early harvest around our area. We’ve had plenty of random showers pass through. Our home farm got nearly an inch this week during an afternoon storm on Wednesday, but my house 3 miles away and most of our fields got nothing. Those that are lucky to get a shower have crops looking very good. We continue the heat and humidity. Most guys are working on fall equipment and getting ready. Ditches are being mowed and there’s always hay to be baled.
Augustc 23, 2021: Dryness could bring early harvest