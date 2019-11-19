Moisture levels in corn have not changed, still from 24 to 27%. Thankfully, everything I have is still standing perfectly. Lines are very long at elevators. A couple local elevators have been closing at noon since Friday. One is closed today (Monday) waiting on a propane shipment. I am about 40% complete with corn harvest and finished with soybeans, but there are quite a few beans left in the field up this way and a whole lot of corn. We will just keep at it. I was really thinking I would be able to finish by Dec. 1, but I think it will be into December now to finish up.