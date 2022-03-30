 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Introducing Frankie Kestel-Forsythe

Frankie Kestel-Forsythe farms with her dad Dave Kestel (a 2019 CropWatcher) in Will County. They grow corn and soybeans and have a small herd of cattle. She showed cattle for about 14 years and gained more livestock knowledge working at Grand Prairie Animal Hospital in Manhattan. She also works in crop insurance. The fifth-generation farmer graduated from Illinois State University in Normal in 2018 with a double major of animal science and agronomy management. Her husband, Kyle Forsythe, helps the father-daughter team with harvest and when he can.

