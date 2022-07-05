 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 1, 2022: Corn neck high, early beans blooming

This week brought warm to hot and low-humidity days. The low-humidity days are tough on a crop, especially when we are dry. It did give us a chance to finish spraying soybeans though. As you all know, waterhemp growth doesn't slow down regardless of the weather. Thank goodness for Enlist! Corn was curling up every afternoon. Our conventional corn was wrapped more than the strip-till. Friday we were blessed with 0.5 inches of rain, which will give some relief. There is more rain forecast over the weekend. Corn is neck high and all the early beans are blooming.

