July 11, 2022: Crops look good despite dryness

This past week brought a little relief of eight-tenths in two different days. The next morning after five-tenths, the ground between the rows was not even damp. After seeing that I am pretty sure we could take several inches now with no issues. Corn and soybeans look surprisingly good for as dry as we are, but I know the counties to the south of us are even drier. Second cutting hay is pretty thin — about a foot tall and blooming. We do have a chance of rain today (July 11), and with us being close to tasseling, I sure hope we get some. We have also been noticing a few Japanese beetles are starting to show up.

