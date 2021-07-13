Another busy week in our area. The beginning of the week we continued to dry out from the previous week’s rain. Many continued to cut and make hay before rain came Wednesday and Thursday. Wheat harvest continued, and local farmers reported great, above-average yields. Soybeans continued to be sprayed as many began to set flowers. Corn tassels have been beginning to emerge from early-planted corn. We had rain on and off from Thursday through Sunday with cooler temperatures and less humidity.
July 12, 2021: Great, above-average wheat yields
