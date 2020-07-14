We received 2.3 inches of rain, a great growing week for the week ending July 12. Some corn will be tasseling. Temperatures will be more moderate in the mid-80s over the extreme 90s of this last week. Wheat was being combined with good test weights and respectable yields. Combining may finish later this week. Decision before us now with the price of corn presently, to use fungicide or not. Soybeans are now growing rapidly with the recent moisture getting some height to them. This week we hauled the last of our soybeans – in our operation – every bin is empty! As we await this year’s crop, we are cautiously optimistic on yields – with a lot of the growing season still ahead of us.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy