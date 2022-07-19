July 18, 2022: Rain changed crop

People are also reading…
Last week finally brought us some rain, eight-tenths on Friday. We have not had a 1-inch-plus rain since we planted. The crop really changed with that rain and things look better than they should for the little rain we have had. Most corn is starting to shoot tassels, and beans are knee high or more. The dry weather didn't incorporate the residual herbicide we used with the Enlist, and while walking fields we are seeing some small waterhemp starting — such a miserable weed! I'm sure in a week or so we will start with fungicide on the crop. We have zero rain in the forecast and 90 degrees coming back.