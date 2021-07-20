We saw plenty of action this week around the area. Many finished up wheat harvest and the straw baling that went along with it. We had most guys finish spraying soybeans this week. Soybeans are flowering and finally beginning to flourish after the excessive rain a couple of weeks ago. Spots that were washed out or partly washed out after that rain are starting to see significant weed pressure. We had on-and-off rain early in the week, with light, cooler winds in the second half and lesser chances of rain. Corn has mostly tasseled. My family has begun harvesting oats.
July 19, 2021: Plenty of action in area