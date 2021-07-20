 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 19, 2021: Plenty of action in area

July 19, 2021: Plenty of action in area

  • Updated

We saw plenty of action this week around the area. Many finished up wheat harvest and the straw baling that went along with it. We had most guys finish spraying soybeans this week. Soybeans are flowering and finally beginning to flourish after the excessive rain a couple of weeks ago. Spots that were washed out or partly washed out after that rain are starting to see significant weed pressure. We had on-and-off rain early in the week, with light, cooler winds in the second half and lesser chances of rain. Corn has mostly tasseled. My family has begun harvesting oats. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News