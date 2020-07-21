For the week ending July 19, we received, on average, 2.5 inches but there were several spots where fields received in excess of 4 inches. An indicator of field moisture is how many times you cut your grass – so far in July, we have had to cut the grass every week. The decision to apply fungicide and insecticide on some of our fields that were not replanted has been made. We will begin this week on corn. Most of the wheat has been combined – now farmers are harvesting their oats. The Will County Threshermen’s salvaged a portion of their cancelled Threshermen’s Show holding a Plow Days on Saturday with 25 tractors of all colors. Fun was had by all. Weed control in soybeans continues to look good. None too soon, we will be preparing equipment for harvest.
