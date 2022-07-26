July 25, 2022: Prayed-for rain arrives

People are also reading…
Last weekend provided the two days we have been praying for. Saturday we got 1.1 inches of rain and Sunday 1.8 inches. Hopefully the dry spell we had hasn't done too much damage. The last-planted corn is starting to tassel now. Many of us in Will County have ordered fungicide to be sprayed on the corn. There are not any pods on the soybeans yet, but I bet that happens this week on the early planted beans. Unfortunately we are starting to see waterhemp show up here and there in soybeans.