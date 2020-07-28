We received 0.2 inches of rain in the week ending July 26, completed corn fungicide application and began fungicide/insecticide on our soybeans. Crops are progressing well. Lots of good quality second cutting of hay was made this week, filling barns to capacity. We are currently in the process of building a bin. For excitement as I was driving down a state highway in our highboy Hagie, I heard a motorcycle but was unable to spot it, until it zoomed at 70 miles per hour underneath me – successfully. Although his stunt was dangerous, to his credit he was wearing a helmet! Let this be a reminder to stay alert when out on the roads with our farm equipment. We know we are responsible for ourselves, but also for the actions of others.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy