Since our last posting we have received one inch of rain. This will be beneficial as 90-degree daily heat is forecast for this week. We finished post spraying soybeans this week and weed control looks to be excellent. Much hay has been made due to the drier conditions, with some starting second cutting. Wheat in our area is still 5-6 days away from harvest – one farmer tried it Thursday testing 21%. Corn and soybeans have experienced a growth surge with the combination of moisture and heat. Early planted corn fields will begin tasseling in about a week with fungicide application following, if needed. Hope everyone enjoyed a great 4th of July.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
