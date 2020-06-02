We were able to finish spraying the corn in less than ideal conditions. With all the wet weather, tile put in 50 years ago is starting to fail in spots - we have been able to fix several problem sites during our rain delay. Due to rainfall amounts, we were able to replant corn fields that were having emergence issues, planted originally in April/May. Some fields required rotary hoeing, and within hours that same field got another deluge. For the week we received another 1.2 inches of rain, but warmer weather has prevailed, and drying conditions have allowed neighbors to resume field work finishing crops. We hope to resume planting on June 1 since field conditions are still not optimal. We are 70% planted on soybeans and 95% on corn – with some switching of corn acres to beans.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Lawn-garden
$8,900
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy