June 13, 2022: Coming heat will speed crops

Crop development in our area is changing quickly. Early planted corn is V6 to V7 and close to knee high. It is getting ahold of early applied nitrogen. Side-dressing and spraying is going on all over as the race is on to get those jobs done before the corn is too tall. We have good soil moisture, and with a week of 90s coming the corn will double in height quickly. Early beans are working on the fourth set of trifoliate leaves. Our last planted beans have all emerged. This week should bring lots of change with the hot weather.

