June 14, 2021: It feels more like July or August

This past week felt more like July or August than early to mid-June. We were hot and humid all week, finally seeing relief on Sunday. Weed pressure continues on unsprayed corn and soybeans, but most everyone has finished with spraying their corn. Early April corn is close to canopying. Monday we saw scattered showers come from the south. I saw an inch while the home farm only 3 miles away saw two-tenths. Another round of scattered showers came through Friday and Saturday. We continue to be mostly dry, and it doesn’t look like there’s a soaking rain coming in the near future. 

